Man sent to hospital after Guelph house fire

The Guelph Fire Department says a man is in hospital following a house fire in the city’s north end on Monday night.

Crews were called to Cathcart Street just before 8 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front side of the bungalow.

One man had escaped the blaze and paramedics rushed him to hospital, the fire department said.

According to a news release, the fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

Units from five stations helped fight the flames.

The cause of the fire, along with a damage estimate, is still under investigation.