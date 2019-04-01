No injuries reported after fire ignites in basement of Guelph house

A basement fire inside a Guelph house on Sunday afternoon is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to an address on William Street, near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street and found the fire in the basement ceiling of the home.

Officials said the flames spread into a closet on the main level, but it was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

There were no injuries reported.

Officials said units from five fire stations were on scene, along with Guelph Hydro and Guelph police.

The cause of the fire is not known and a damage estimate was not provided.