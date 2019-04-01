Guelph police ask for public’s assistance in finding missing man

Guelph police say are trying to find a man who has not been heard from for about three days.

Xiuquan Wang went missing on Saturday.

Police said the 40-year-old man may have been at Mohawk Raceway and Casino near Guelph Line and Campbellville Road.

Police didn’t provide any other information.

Anyone who may information into Wang’s whereabouts is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.