Celebration of life for Guelph man killed in crash to be held in August

A celebration of life for a Guelph man who was struck and killed by a car while he was riding in an electronic wheelchair will be held in August.

Paul Bell‘s family said they have received several messages asking about a funeral and visitations.

In a post online, they said there will be no visitation and that further details regarding the celebration of life will be shared once everything is finalized.

Bell died in hospital a week after he was struck by a car on May 14 at the intersection of Edinburgh and Willow roads.

Guelph police said Bell was crossing the road in his electronic wheelchair when he was hit by a car driving north.

He died in hospital on May 21 from “complications related to the injuries he received in the collision,” police said.

The 57-year-old was well known in the community, particularly as a popular Santa Claus who made appearances at many locations around Guelph.

Bell’s family thanked those who offered their love and support.

A GoFundMe campaign that was originally meant to help with his recovery will now go towards funeral arrangements, his family said. As of Tuesday morning, it had raised over $5,400.

Police have not commented on any charges in the investigation.