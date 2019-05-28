Canada
May 28, 2019 11:07 am

Celebration of life for Guelph man killed in crash to be held in August

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Paul Bell, 57, died after he was struck by a car on May 14.

GoFundMe
A A

A celebration of life for a Guelph man who was struck and killed by a car while he was riding in an electronic wheelchair will be held in August.

Paul Bell‘s family said they have received several messages asking about a funeral and visitations.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Guelph man in wheelchair who was struck by a car has died in hospital — police

In a post online, they said there will be no visitation and that further details regarding the celebration of life will be shared once everything is finalized.

Bell died in hospital a week after he was struck by a car on May 14 at the intersection of Edinburgh and Willow roads.

Guelph police said Bell was crossing the road in his electronic wheelchair when he was hit by a car driving north.

He died in hospital on May 21 from “complications related to the injuries he received in the collision,” police said.

The 57-year-old was well known in the community, particularly as a popular Santa Claus who made appearances at many locations around Guelph.

Bell’s family thanked those who offered their love and support.

READ MORE: GoFundMe campaign launched for Guelph man in wheelchair struck by car

A GoFundMe campaign that was originally meant to help with his recovery will now go towards funeral arrangements, his family said. As of Tuesday morning, it had raised over $5,400.

Police have not commented on any charges in the investigation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edinburgh and Willow Guelph
Guelph
Guelph man in wheelchair hit by car
Guelph Police
Guelph police wheelchair crash
Guelph wheelchair crash
man in wheelchair hit by car
Paul Bell
Paul Bell Guelph
Paul Bell Guelph police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.