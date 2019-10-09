Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

Scheer vows to close asylum ‘loophole’, unveils immigration plan at Roxham Road crossing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2019 10:59 am
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer gets off his campaign bus to take part in a roundtable discussion during a campaign stop in Mississauga, Ont. Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer gets off his campaign bus to take part in a roundtable discussion during a campaign stop in Mississauga, Ont. Tuesday, October 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he will close the loophole that allows tens of thousands of asylum seekers to claim refugee status.

Scheer is announcing his immigration plan at the Roxham Road crossing in Hemmingford, Que., which is separated from the United States by a few metres of scrub.

The rising rhetoric around refugees is fuelling many falsehoods about whether these new arrivals pose a threat
The rising rhetoric around refugees is fuelling many falsehoods about whether these new arrivals pose a threat

The federal government says nearly 50,000 people have entered Canada there in the last two years, most of them intending to claim asylum once they’re on Canadian soil.

Scheer says he will close the loophole in the Safe Third Country Agreement that prevents asylum seekers from claiming refugee protection in Canada if they arrive at an official border checkpoint from a country that is considered safe, such as the U.S.

READ MORE: Where do major parties stand on the Safe Third Country Agreement?

Story continues below advertisement

But if they can cross on foot through unofficial entry points, they can claim refugee status once they arrive in Canada.

Scheer says his plan to stop flow of so-called irregular border crossers includes hiring 250 additional border officers and make it a priority to fund services as language training, credential recognition and the protection of vulnerable people.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019Andrew Scheercanada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaAsylum-seekersSafe Third Country AgreementRoxham RoadIrregular border crossingsConservative party immigration plan
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.