Canada

UPDATE: Driver charged after school bus crash in Loyalist Township: OPP

By Mark Ladan Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 11:16 am
Updated October 9, 2019 11:52 am
Provincial Police say there were no injuries in a school bus collision Wednesday morning on Highway 2, east of Odessa.
Provincial Police say there were no injuries in a school bus collision Wednesday morning on Highway 2, east of Odessa. Twitter/@OPP_ER

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a collision involving a school bus in Loyalist Township.

It happened Wednesday morning on Highway 2 between Clark Road and Fairbanks Street.

According to an OPP post on Twitter, the bus went off the road and hit a utility pole.

Police say no children were on the bus at the time.

The driver was not injured, but he has been charged.

Gregory Beauchesne, 36 of Verona has been charged with making an unsafe move to another lane or the shoulder.

READ MORE: SUV driver airlifted to hospital after collision with school bus west of Edmonton

Highway 2 was closed between Clark Road and Fairbanks Street, just east of Odessa. Police say the road will reopen once the bus is removed and hydro lines are repaired, which could take up to 6 hours.

