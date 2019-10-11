What’s open – or closed – in Peterborough on Thanksgiving weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s a look at whose doors will be open and whose will be closed in Peterborough this Thanksgiving weekend.

Most have regular hours, except for Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 14.

Municipal/provincial services

City hall, social services and city day cares: Closed on Monday

County/city Bensfort Road landfill site: Open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday

Garbage, recycling, green waste collection: No change Monday for collection; recycling drop-off depot will remain open on Monday

Hazardous household waste facility: Closed on Monday

Peterborough Airport: Regular hours

Peterborough Public Health (185 King St.): Closed for the weekend and Monday. In an emergency, call on-call staff at 705-743-1000.

Peterborough Transit: Regular hours on Saturday and Sunday; holiday schedule on Monday 8 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. Route times are available on the city’s website. Transit office services will be open

Peterborough Public Library: Closed on Monday

Provincial offences office: Closed on Monday

Public works: Office closed Saturday through Monday, however the public works telephone (705-745-1386) is answered 24 hours a day.

Peterborough and the Kawarthas Visitor Centre (270 George St. N): Open Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Arenas

Evinrude Centre: open Monday noon to 10 p.m.

Northcrest Arena, Kinsmen Civic Centre and Memorial Centre will all be closed Monday.

Recreation/Attractions

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Open on Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Monday.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with drop-in activities.

Mapleridge Recreation Centre (1085 Brealey Dr.): Regular hours Saturday and Sunday; closed Monday

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from noon to 5 p.m.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Open on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Monday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Peterborough YMCA: Open on Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., and on Monday from 7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Riverview Park and Zoo: Open Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m.-dusk (train open 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., snackbar 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.); Open Monday 8:30 a.m.-dusk (train and snackbar closed)

Trent-Severn Waterway: Open on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: Open Monday – 1154 Chemong Road and 1900 Lansdowne St. West; all others will be closed Monday

LCBO: Regular hours Saturday and Sunday; all stores will be closed on Monday

Black’s Distillery (99 Hunter St. E.): Open Saturday 10 am. – 9 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday.

Publican House Brewery (B-300 Charlotte St.): Open Saturday 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday and Monday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Grocery/shopping

Dieter and Darcy’s No Frills (230 George St. N): Closed on Monday

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed on Monday

Craftworks at the Barn (124 Lindsay Rd).: Open Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Monday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Foodland (760 Sherbrooke St and 142 Hunter St. E): Both locations closed on Monday

Franz’s Butcher Shop: Open Saturday (8 a.m. -6 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.); Closed on Monday

Fresh Co. (950 Lansdowne St. W and 181 Brock St.): Both closed on Monday

No Frills (Chub and Nikki’s, 1866 Lansdowne St. W.): Closed on Monday

Lansdowne Place: Open Saturday (9:30 a.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.); Closed on Monday

Metro Peterborough (1154 Chemong Rd): Open Saturday 7 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Closed on Monday

Morello’s Independent Grocer: Open Saturday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Closed on Monday

Peterborough Square: Closed

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Holiday hours Sunday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed on Monday

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both closed on Monday

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W): Both closed on Monday

Pharmacies

Brookdale IDA Pharmacy (829 Chemong Rd.): Open Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; closed on Monday

Mather and Bell IDA Pharmacy (769 Park St.): Open Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Sullivan’s IDA Pharmacy (71 Hunter St. E.): Open Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday

Rexall (1154 Chemong Rd.): Open Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., and Monday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rexall (85 George St. N.): Open Saturday (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Sunday (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and Monday (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Shoppers Drug Mart (971 Chemong Rd. and 741 Lansdowne St. W.): Both open daily 8 a.m. to midnight

Shoppers Drug Mart (250 Charlotte St. and 1875 Lansdowne St. W.): Both open daily 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy (361 George St.): Closed Saturday through Monday

Westmount Pharmacy: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily