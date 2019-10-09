Menu

Education

Lanigan, Sask. students learn about cloud energy at SkyTracker weather school

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 8:09 am
Lanigan, Sask. students learn about cloud energy at SkyTracker weather school
WATCH: Grade 6 students at Lanigan Elementary School learn about cloud energy at SkyTracker weather school.

Lanigan, Sask., was where Meteorologist Peter Quinlan kicked off the 2019-20 weather school year.

The Grade 6 class of budding scientists at Lanigan Elementary School have been building barometers and anemometers and were eager to learn about how their weather instruments are used for forecasting.

The class used their enthusiasm helped educate viewers on how the more energy a cloud has the higher it can grow.

Lanigan is roughly 125 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

