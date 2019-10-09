Lanigan, Sask. students learn about cloud energy at SkyTracker weather school

Lanigan, Sask., was where Meteorologist Peter Quinlan kicked off the 2019-20 weather school year.
The Grade 6 class of budding scientists at Lanigan Elementary School have been building barometers and anemometers and were eager to learn about how their weather instruments are used for forecasting.
The class used their enthusiasm helped educate viewers on how the more energy a cloud has the higher it can grow.
If you would like to set up a SkyTracker weather school visit, please email Peter Quinlan.
Lanigan is roughly 125 kilometres east of Saskatoon.
