Elrose, Sask. students give banter a try while delivering weather forecast

Elrose Composite School is where the latest crew of Global Saskatoon SkyTrackers were from.

The Grade 4/5 class made the trek to the city to learn all about lightning safety and try their hand at delivering the weather forecast in front of a green screen.

Meteorologist Peter Quinlan was challenged by questions not just from students but also staff and parents, who were curious about why the rain keeps sliding out of the extended forecast.

If you would like to setup a SkyTracker weather school visit, please email peter.quinlan@globalnews.ca.

Elrose is approximately 150 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

