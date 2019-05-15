Prince Albert, Sask. students latest SkyTrackers

Global Saskatoon’s weather school headed to Prince Albert, Sask., where the latest crew of SkyTrackers is getting ready for severe weather season.

The inquisitive Grade 5 class at École St. Anne School had tons of questions to challenge Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with.

They also painted and developed their own weather forecast maps they had each put together, along with a weather story that can be seen in the video above.

If you would like to setup a SkyTracker weather school visit, please email Peter Quinlan.