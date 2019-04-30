Newest class of SkyTrackers at James L. Alexander School

The Grade 4 and 5 science class at James L. Alexander School learned about why Saskatoon has been so dry this April and just how bad it has been.

During the school’s visit from the Global News crew, students were eager to ask lots of questions about the dry weather.

They were also very intrigued about how to stay safe during the severe summer weather season in Saskatchewan.

If you would like to set up a SkyTracker weather school visit, please email peter.quinlan@globalnews.ca.

