W.P. Bate Community School students latest SkyTrackers

The Grade 4, 5 and 6 class at W.P. Bate Community School in Saskatoon got a taste of what they’re about to dive into with their upcoming weather unit.

The students had a visit from Global’s SkyTracker weather school, where they learned about the types of clouds to watch for as they keep their eyes on the sky.

The energetic group asked fantastic questions on Tuesday morning and kept meteorologist Peter Quinlan on his toes, inquiring about everything from hurricanes to tornadoes.

