Global’s newest SkyTrackers from Saskatoon’s Wildwood School
Mist was on the minds of the Grade 5 students at Wildwood School.
On a misty Tuesday morning, meteorologist Peter Quinlan brought Global’s weather school to some eager learners in Saskatoon.
READ MORE: Frostbite top of mind for Saskatoon Christian School SkyTrackers
The Grade 5 students in Mrs. Chan’s class were excited to learn how mist formed and challenged Peter to a variety of questions.
The kids wanted to know about everything from tsunamis to funnel clouds and even why hurricanes get named and tornadoes do not.
READ MORE: Saskatoon Christian School latest stop for SkyTracker weather school
The students also did a fantastic job talking about the weather on camera as can be seen in the video above.
If you would like to set up a SkyTracker weather school visit, please email peter.quinlan@globalnews.ca.
For the latest conditions and warnings, download the SkyTracker weather app.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.