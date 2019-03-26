Global’s newest SkyTrackers from Saskatoon’s Wildwood School

Mist was on the minds of the Grade 5 students at Wildwood School.

On a misty Tuesday morning, meteorologist Peter Quinlan brought Global’s weather school to some eager learners in Saskatoon.

The Grade 5 students in Mrs. Chan’s class were excited to learn how mist formed and challenged Peter to a variety of questions.

The kids wanted to know about everything from tsunamis to funnel clouds and even why hurricanes get named and tornadoes do not.

The students also did a fantastic job talking about the weather on camera as can be seen in the video above.

