James L. Alexander School students have fascination for precipitation
The Grade 4/5 science class at James L. Alexander School on Saskatoon’s west end were our latest crew of SkyTrackers.
Meteorologist Peter Quinlan described how different types of precipitation can form after the class shared about their passion for November snow.
Some of the students tried their hand at broadcasting the day’s weather and shared about their favourite parts of November.
