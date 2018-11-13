Education
November 13, 2018 6:27 pm
Updated: November 13, 2018 6:29 pm

James L. Alexander School students have fascination for precipitation

By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Grade 4/5 students at James L. Alexander School in Saskatoon took part in a SkyTracker weather school with meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

The Grade 4/5 science class at James L. Alexander School on Saskatoon’s west end were our latest crew of SkyTrackers.

Meteorologist Peter Quinlan described how different types of precipitation can form after the class shared about their passion for November snow.

Some of the students tried their hand at broadcasting the day’s weather and shared about their favourite parts of November.

If you would like to setup a SkyTracker weather school visit, please email peter.quinlan@globalnews.ca.

