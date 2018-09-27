Education
September 27, 2018 8:08 pm
Updated: September 27, 2018 8:32 pm

École Holy Mary Catholic School students in awe over fall leaf transformations

By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: First crew of SkyTrackers of the new school year, from École Holy Mary Catholic School, learned with Meteorologist Peter Quinlan on Thursday.

A A

Do you ever wonder why leaves change colour in the fall?

Global Saskatoon’s first crew of SkyTrackers of the new school year, from École Holy Mary Catholic School in Martensville, learned the answer in Meteorologist Peter Quinlan’s weather school visit.

READ MORE: Thunderstorm threats enthrall students at St. Anne School

The students also shared about the weather projects they’re working on that included topics like plow winds, blizzards and tornadoes.

Email peter.quinlan@globalnews.ca if you would like to setup a SkyTracker weather school visit for your Grade 5 class.

For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
École Holy Mary Catholic School
Fall colours
Martensville
Peter Quinlan
Peter Quinlan SkyTracker Weather School
Saskatchewan SkyTracker Weather School
Skytracker
SkyTracker Weather
SkyTracker Weather School
Weather School

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News