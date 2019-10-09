Menu

Crime

Peel police to release details on alleged robbers who made off with $7M worth of goods

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2019 6:13 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

TORONTO – Police west of Toronto will be releasing details this morning about an alleged string of highly lucrative robberies.

Peel Regional Police have shared little information ahead of today’s scheduled news conference, but say six people are facing charges.

They say the robberies took place over a six-month window some time this year.

They did not say what the targets of the robberies were, but allege suspects made off with nearly $7 million worth of stolen property.

Police did not indicate who has been charged in the case or what counts they’re facing.

The news conference is set to get underway at 10 a.m.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
