Live in the Okanagan: Thanksgiving long-weekend pairs perfectly with live music

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 2:41 pm
Live in the Okanagan: This long weekend will be filled with live music

In between family dinners and obligations, this Thanksgiving be sure to make some time for a little live music.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Enderby

Friday, Oct. 11

Daniel Champagne at Lorenzo’s Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Sunday, Oct. 13

Michael Charles at Lorenzo’s Cafe

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Wares and Volunteers at The Small Axe Bistro 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Vernon

Friday, Oct. 11

MACE at The Longhorn Pub 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

DJ Lunchb0xx and Johnny at The Kal 

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Sons of the Pioneers at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at ticketseller.com

Saturday, Oct. 12

DJ Pul5e at The Kal 

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Martin Simpson at Prestige Vernon Lodge an Conference Centre

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at ticketseller.ca

Kelowna

Friday, Oct. 11

Jon Bos at The Blue Gator

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Loni Moger at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

  • Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Steve Kubassek at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Secondhand Habit and Damsel at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Apollo Agua at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Mr. M at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Saturday, Oct. 12

Forty Foot Fred at O’Flannigans’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Teigen Gayse Texas Bound at OK Corral Cabaret 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets available at kelownatickets.com
Black Cat Soul Duo at The Vibrant Vine

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sons of the Pioneers at the Kelowna Community Theatre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at selectyourtickets.com

Swamp Honey at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Not Even Noon and Crowd the Joanna at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Raincity at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Ernest Anyway at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Wiklund vs. Wiklund at the Grateful Fed

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

 

Sunday, Oct. 13

The Tree Huggers at The Vibrant Vine 

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Post Modern Connection, Windmills and Aaron Desilva at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

 

Tuesday, Oct. 15

The Mavericks at the Kelowna Community Theatre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at selectyourtickets.evenue.net

Zach Kleisinger at the Grateful Fed 

  • Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

 

Thursday, Oct. 17

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator 

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Steve Pointmeier at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

 

 

Summerland

Saturday, Oct. 12

The Ashley Shadow Band at TH Wines 

  • Scheduled 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

 

 

Penticton

Friday, Oct. 11

Jill Barber at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Saturday, Oct. 12

Joshua Smith at Slackwater Brewing

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Poppa Dawg at Tug’s Taphouse 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

The Sojourners at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

 

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Shinedown, Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria at the South Okanagan Events Centre

  • Scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m.
  • Tickets available at ticketgrow.com
Avataar at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Osoyoos

Thursday, Oct. 17

TrailerHawk at the Osoyoos Community Theatre 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

TAGS
Live Musiclive in the okanaganMusic Listings Okanaganlive music showslocal musiciansmusic eventsLive Music EventsLive Music ListingsOkanagan Musicians
