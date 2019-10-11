Live in the Okanagan: Thanksgiving long-weekend pairs perfectly with live music

In between family dinners and obligations, this Thanksgiving be sure to make some time for a little live music.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Enderby
Friday, Oct. 11
Daniel Champagne at Lorenzo’s Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Sunday, Oct. 13
Michael Charles at Lorenzo’s Cafe
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Wares and Volunteers at The Small Axe Bistro
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Vernon
Friday, Oct. 11
MACE at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
DJ Lunchb0xx and Johnny at The Kal
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Sons of the Pioneers at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at ticketseller.com
Saturday, Oct. 12
DJ Pul5e at The Kal
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Martin Simpson at Prestige Vernon Lodge an Conference Centre
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at ticketseller.ca
Kelowna
Friday, Oct. 11
Jon Bos at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Loni Moger at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Steve Kubassek at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Secondhand Habit and Damsel at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Apollo Agua at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Mr. M at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Saturday, Oct. 12
Forty Foot Fred at O’Flannigans’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Teigen Gayse Texas Bound at OK Corral Cabaret
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at kelownatickets.com
Black Cat Soul Duo at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sons of the Pioneers at the Kelowna Community Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at selectyourtickets.com
Swamp Honey at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Not Even Noon and Crowd the Joanna at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Raincity at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Ernest Anyway at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Wiklund vs. Wiklund at the Grateful Fed
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13
The Tree Huggers at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Post Modern Connection, Windmills and Aaron Desilva at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Tuesday, Oct. 15
The Mavericks at the Kelowna Community Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at selectyourtickets.evenue.net
Zach Kleisinger at the Grateful Fed
- Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Steve Pointmeier at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Summerland
Saturday, Oct. 12
The Ashley Shadow Band at TH Wines
- Scheduled 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Penticton
Friday, Oct. 11
Jill Barber at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Saturday, Oct. 12
Joshua Smith at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Poppa Dawg at Tug’s Taphouse
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13
The Sojourners at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Shinedown, Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria at the South Okanagan Events Centre
- Scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m.
- Tickets available at ticketgrow.com
Avataar at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Osoyoos
Thursday, Oct. 17
TrailerHawk at the Osoyoos Community Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
