Crime

Buildings evacuated at SFU Burnaby campus amid gun scare

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 7:32 pm
Updated October 8, 2019 7:49 pm
Simon Fraser University's Burnaby campus. .
Simon Fraser University's Burnaby campus. . Global News

Burnaby RCMP have arrested a man after a gun scare at the SFU Burnaby Mountain campus.

An RCMP spokesperson said officers were called to the campus just after 2 p.m., to reports of a man wearing clothing with an RCMP crest carrying a gun.

Police responded with multiple units and a helicopter, and cleared two residences where the man was last believed to have been seen, in the 8800 block of University Drive.

Officers then got word the man was in a classroom near the WAC Bennett Library. Police attended and arrested a 19-year-old man with no incident.

Police said the man was wearing a baseball cap with an RCMP logo on it, and was in possession of a a replica firearm, but couldn’t confirm what type.

Story continues below advertisement

Multiple students took to social media to complain that the university had waited until the incident was over to alert students.

More to come…

