Buildings evacuated at SFU Burnaby campus amid gun scare

Burnaby RCMP have arrested a man after a gun scare at the SFU Burnaby Mountain campus.
An RCMP spokesperson said officers were called to the campus just after 2 p.m., to reports of a man wearing clothing with an RCMP crest carrying a gun.
Police responded with multiple units and a helicopter, and cleared two residences where the man was last believed to have been seen, in the 8800 block of University Drive.
Officers then got word the man was in a classroom near the WAC Bennett Library. Police attended and arrested a 19-year-old man with no incident.
Police said the man was wearing a baseball cap with an RCMP logo on it, and was in possession of a a replica firearm, but couldn’t confirm what type.
Multiple students took to social media to complain that the university had waited until the incident was over to alert students.
