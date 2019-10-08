Buildings evacuated at SFU Burnaby campus amid gun scare

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP have arrested a man after a gun scare at the SFU Burnaby Mountain campus.

An RCMP spokesperson said officers were called to the campus just after 2 p.m., to reports of a man wearing clothing with an RCMP crest carrying a gun.

SFU is aware of Burnaby RCMP's presence on campus. Everyone is safe and the situation is resolved. For information contact @BCRCMP — Simon Fraser University (@SFU) October 8, 2019

Police responded with multiple units and a helicopter, and cleared two residences where the man was last believed to have been seen, in the 8800 block of University Drive.

Officers then got word the man was in a classroom near the WAC Bennett Library. Police attended and arrested a 19-year-old man with no incident.

Police said the man was wearing a baseball cap with an RCMP logo on it, and was in possession of a a replica firearm, but couldn’t confirm what type.

Story continues below advertisement

Multiple students took to social media to complain that the university had waited until the incident was over to alert students.

It's unfortunate that there weren't ANY alerts or comments issued from SFU, and students sat worried for their safety. It's not as if this situation was going to fly under the radar so some "stay safe until further notice" would have been appreciated at some point. https://t.co/uPWL4agfkE — tayla jae jackson (@taylajae1) October 8, 2019

inappropriate behaviour from the university by not informing students of what was happening on campus. absolutely unacceptable — ayo (@ayogbada) October 8, 2019

I get that the public can’t always be informed of exactly what’s happening, but a simple warning to maybe stay away from the area is the very least you could’ve done. — Olivia (@longlivtheboss) October 8, 2019

Also great job making a public statement AFTER students were left scared/worried. — tαliαsorαce (@TaliaSorace) October 8, 2019

More to come…