ATB Financial glitch sees payments removed from customer accounts multiple times

ATB Financial says it is working to set customer accounts right after a technical issue led to payments being withdrawn multiple times.

A spokesperson from ATB Financial said that it affected 1,400 customers in Alberta, all regarding payments that were scheduled to be processed over the weekend up until the morning of Oct. 7.

On Twitter, customers were airing their frustrations:

It’s just odd that as a client of ATB and CIBC(where you mistakenly withdrew my funds 24x) that we didn’t even recently an email or a call. Reconsidering our future business relationship with ATB. I’m disappointed in your lack of communication. — BrianKulbaba (@Brian_Kulbaba) October 8, 2019

ATB said in a statement to Global News Tuesday afternoon that the technical issue itself had been resolved, but the banking errors that resulted were still be corrected.

“We apologize for any hardship this has caused and we thank our customers for their patience,” ATB said in the statement.

The company said it would also be taking care of any banking fees that were incurred as a result of the multiple payments.

Edmonton-based Whitemud Equine Learning Centre Association said on Twitter that it had over $52,000 taken from its accounts due to the error.

You have not corrected this issue!! You took $52,995.88 from our account and you have not returned it! Until the money is back in our account you cannot say that you have fixed anything! — Whitemud Equine (@whitemudequine) October 8, 2019

ATB said it was hoping to have all the payments corrected by the end of day Tuesday.