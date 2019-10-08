Quebec’s anti-corruption unit has a new director

Send this page to someone via email

Frédérick Gaudreau is the new leader of Quebec’s anti-corruption unit, UPAC.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault made the announcement on Tuesday, calling it a historic day for the province.

The former Sûreté du Québec police officer, who was serving as UPAC’s acting chief, was nominated to the position practically unanimously by Quebec’s National Assembly. Independent MNA Catherine Fournier abstained, while the other independent MNA, Guy Ouellette, was absent at the time of the vote.

By law, the new commissioner must be appointed by the legislature.

Gaudreau’s nomination comes one year after Robert Lafrenière abruptly stepped down from the position in October 2018 on the day of the provincial election.

While UPAC has long been embroiled in scandals, Premier François Legault said last month that a new director will help the organization “turn the page.”

— With files from Global News’ Raquel Fletcher and The Canadian Press.