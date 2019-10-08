Menu

Canada

Quebec’s anti-corruption unit has a new director

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 4:13 pm
Updated October 8, 2019 4:22 pm
Anti-Corruption Unit (UPAC) interim-director Frédérick Gaudreau speaks at a news conference presenting their annual report, Thursday, December 13, 2018 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot.
Anti-Corruption Unit (UPAC) interim-director Frédérick Gaudreau speaks at a news conference presenting their annual report, Thursday, December 13, 2018 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot.

Frédérick Gaudreau is the new leader of Quebec’s anti-corruption unit, UPAC.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault made the announcement on Tuesday, calling it a historic day for the province.

READ MORE: New director will ‘turn the page’ on Quebec’s anti-corruption unit scandals: Legault

The former Sûreté du Québec police officer, who was serving as UPAC’s acting chief, was nominated to the position practically unanimously by Quebec’s National Assembly. Independent MNA Catherine Fournier abstained, while the other independent MNA, Guy Ouellette, was absent at the time of the vote.

By law, the new commissioner must be appointed by the legislature.

READ MORE: Public Security Ministry wants to revamp policing in Quebec

Gaudreau’s nomination comes one year after Robert Lafrenière abruptly stepped down from the position in October 2018 on the day of the provincial election.

Story continues below advertisement

While UPAC has long been embroiled in scandals, Premier François Legault said last month that a new director will help the organization “turn the page.”

Quebec’s anti-corruption has a new leader – sort of
Quebec's anti-corruption has a new leader – sort of

— With files from Global News’ Raquel Fletcher and The Canadian Press.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Quebec politicsCoalition Avenir QuebecCAQUPACQuebec CorruptionGenevieve GuilbaultQuebec anti-corruption unitFrederic Gaudreau
