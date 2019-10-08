Anti-abortion group takes Edmonton to court over refusing bridge light colours

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta March for Life Association is asking a judge to review a City of Edmonton decision to cancel lighting on a bridge in the group’s requested colours.

The pro-life association had applied to a city program that allows community groups to request the High Level Bridge be lit in specific colours to reflect an event or cause.

Documents filed in court say vice-chairman Jerry Pasternak asked for the bridge to be lit in pink, blue and white on May 9 to recognize the association’s annual March for Life.

He says in the filing that the city approved the request in March, but cancelled it in April due to the “polarizing nature of the subject matter.”

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms filed an application for the judicial review on behalf of the association and Pasternak.

No one from the City of Edmonton could immediately be reached for comment.