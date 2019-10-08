Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Anti-abortion group takes Edmonton to court over refusing bridge light colours

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2019 1:51 pm
Edmonton's High Level Bridge lit up in blue, white and red lights to honour victims of Paris attacks.
Edmonton's High Level Bridge lit up in blue, white and red lights to honour victims of Paris attacks. Courtesy, Peter Taylor

The Alberta March for Life Association is asking a judge to review a City of Edmonton decision to cancel lighting on a bridge in the group’s requested colours.

The pro-life association had applied to a city program that allows community groups to request the High Level Bridge be lit in specific colours to reflect an event or cause.

READ MORE: Special light design on High Level Bridge to symbolize power and water

Documents filed in court say vice-chairman Jerry Pasternak asked for the bridge to be lit in pink, blue and white on May 9 to recognize the association’s annual March for Life.

He says in the filing that the city approved the request in March, but cancelled it in April due to the “polarizing nature of the subject matter.”

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms filed an application for the judicial review on behalf of the association and Pasternak.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: The bright ideas behind Edmonton’s Light the Bridge project

No one from the City of Edmonton could immediately be reached for comment.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
City of EdmontonPro-lifeAnti-abortionHigh Level Bridgejustice centre for constitutional freedomsMarch for LifeLight the BridgeEdmonton bridgealbeta march for lifeedmonton bridge lightsedmonton light the bridge
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.