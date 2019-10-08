Menu

Canada

Lawsuit settled in fatal wheelchair accident at New Brunswick train crossing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2019 10:51 am
Updated October 8, 2019 10:54 am
Three years after a Moncton man in an electric wheelchair was killed by a freight train at a level crossing in the city, a lawsuit in his death has been resolved.

Court documents claimed Steven Harel was using the wheelchair in a “safe and prudent” manner when it became stuck at the railway crossing in July 2016 and that he waited an “excruciatingly long time” before the train hit and killed him.

READ MORE: Federal government says it will close some dangerous rail crossings, upgrade others

Harel’s parents sued CN Rail, the City of Moncton, a wheelchair manufacturer and a medical equipment supplier in New Brunswick’s Court of Queen’s Bench for unspecified damages related to his death.

However, Diane and Yvon Harel now say while they are devastated by the tragedy, they are pleased with work done to improve railway crossings in Moncton and other communities.

Story continues below advertisement

Their lawyer, Brian Murphy, said today details of the settlement, including any financial component, will not be released.

Unclear if federal funding for rail safety is headed to New Brunswick
Unclear if federal funding for rail safety is headed to New Brunswick

He says there needs to be more awareness of accessibility issues for wheelchair-assisted citizens across Canada.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
New Brunswick, Moncton, CN Rail, rail safety, City Of Moncton, Railway Crossing, Steven Harel, New Brunswick Court of Queens Bench, Assisted-Citizens, Diane Harel, Yvon Harel
