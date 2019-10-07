Menu

Video shows aftermath of crash involving at least 2 Richmond RCMP vehicles

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 6:35 pm
Updated October 7, 2019 6:44 pm
RCMP vehicles involved in serious crash in Richmond
Video circulating on social media shows the aftermath of a crash involving at least two Richmond RCMP vehicles.

Richmond RCMP are at the scene of a serious crash involving at least two police vehicles.

Police have released little information other than that the crash on Gilbert Road south of Blundell Road was “serious,” and that the area would be closed while officers investigated.

READ MORE: Pair ram stolen vehicle into cop car, say Winnipeg police

Video from the scene being widely shared on social media shows a police cruiser with major front-end damage that appears to have collided head-on with a police SUV.

Two other civilian vehicles were also damaged: a white sedan with front and rear-end damage, and a silver mini van with front-end damage.

BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics were called to the scene just after 12:30 p.m., and took one person in serious condition to hospital.

READ MORE: 2 officers sent to hospital after collision involving alleged impaired driver: Toronto police

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

Richmond RCMP said the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), which investigates police-related incidents involving death or serious injury, has asserted jurisdiction over the crash, and that further updates would come from the B.C. RCMP.

-More to come…


TAGS
IIORichmond RCMPIndependent Investigation OfficePolice Vehiclepolice crashRichmond crashrichmond collisionrichmond police vehicle crash
