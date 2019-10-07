Video shows aftermath of crash involving at least 2 Richmond RCMP vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP are at the scene of a serious crash involving at least two police vehicles.

Police have released little information other than that the crash on Gilbert Road south of Blundell Road was “serious,” and that the area would be closed while officers investigated.

Video from the scene being widely shared on social media shows a police cruiser with major front-end damage that appears to have collided head-on with a police SUV.

Two other civilian vehicles were also damaged: a white sedan with front and rear-end damage, and a silver mini van with front-end damage.

BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics were called to the scene just after 12:30 p.m., and took one person in serious condition to hospital.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

Richmond RCMP said the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), which investigates police-related incidents involving death or serious injury, has asserted jurisdiction over the crash, and that further updates would come from the B.C. RCMP.

-More to come…