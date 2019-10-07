Menu

Crime

Undercover police officer says Sharif detailed 2017 Edmonton attack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2019 5:05 pm
Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 32, has pleaded guilty to 11 charges, which include five counts of attempted murder, after a police officer was stabbed and four pedestrians were hit with a cube van in Edmonton on Sept. 30, 2017.
Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 32, has pleaded guilty to 11 charges, which include five counts of attempted murder, after a police officer was stabbed and four pedestrians were hit with a cube van in Edmonton on Sept. 30, 2017. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alberta Court of Queen's Bench

An undercover officer says a man accused of stabbing a constable and striking four pedestrians with a cube van in 2017 detailed the attack while in a holding cell the next morning.

The officer, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, testified at the jury trial for Abdulahi Hasan Sharif.

Sharif, who is 32, has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including five counts of attempted murder.

READ MORE: Sharif trial hears from couple who witnessed Edmonton officer attacked

The undercover officer told court that Sharif told him he “did something really bad” and that the previous night was “like a dream.”

He says Sharif went on to detail the attack on Const. Mike Chernyk and how, as he fled from police, hit three to five pedestrians.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton police officer who was stabbed testifies on Day 2 of Sharif trial

Sharif, who is not represented by a lawyer, declined to ask any questions of the undercover officer.

WARNING: Some of the images and details in the video below may be disturbing to some readers.

Witnesses testify on Day 3 of Sharif trial
Witnesses testify on Day 3 of Sharif trial
© 2019 The Canadian Press
