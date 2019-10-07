Conservative Party to designate new national museum in Regina, if elected

Send this page to someone via email

The Conservative Party says they will designate the Regina’s Friends of the Mounted Police Heritage Centre as a national museum if elected later this month.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer made the announcement on Monday. It would be the first-ever national museum in the province.

“Canada’s national museums conserve our rich history and share our foundational stories and most cherished artifacts, the very things that make us Canadian,” Scheer said in a statement.

The centre is a non-profit national organization founded by the Regina Division of the RCMP Veterans’ Association.

Scheer has also promised to make all national museums admission-free, offering Canadians a better chance to learn about its history.

“Museums are places of learning, discovery, and inspiration. Making them more accessible to Canadians and tourists is part of our plan to promote Canadian culture and heritage and make life more affordable for families,” Scheer said.

The Regina’s Friends of the Mounted Police Heritage Centre would join nine other national museums across the country.