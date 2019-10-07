Luc Rabouin elected Plateau-Mont-Royal’s new mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Projet Montréal’s Luc Rabouin has been elected the new borough mayor of Plateau-Mont-Royal.

Rabouin defeated Ensemble Montréal’s Jean-Pierre Szaraz and Vrai Changement Pour Montréal’s Marc-Antoine Desjardins for the mayorship with 67 per cent of the vote in the Sunday night byelection.

He replaces former longtime mayor Luc Ferrandez, who quit politics in May after 10 years of service, saying the city needs to do more to protect the environment.

Rabouin describes himself as a community organizer, having led organizations such as Communauto and Montreal’s Urban Ecology Centre.

