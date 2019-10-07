Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Luc Rabouin elected Plateau-Mont-Royal’s new mayor

By Rachel Lau Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 10:46 am
Projet Montréal's Luc Rabouin has been elected the borough mayor of Plateau-Mont-Royal.
Projet Montréal's Luc Rabouin has been elected the borough mayor of Plateau-Mont-Royal. Global News

Projet Montréal’s Luc Rabouin has been elected the new borough mayor of Plateau-Mont-Royal.

Rabouin defeated Ensemble Montréal’s Jean-Pierre Szaraz and Vrai Changement Pour Montréal’s Marc-Antoine Desjardins for the mayorship with 67 per cent of the vote in the Sunday night byelection.

READ MORE: Luc Ferrandez’s resignation comes as part of growing environmental push

He replaces former longtime mayor Luc Ferrandez, who quit politics in May after 10 years of service, saying the city needs to do more to protect the environment.

Rabouin describes himself as a community organizer, having led organizations such as Communauto and Montreal’s Urban Ecology Centre.

Plateau-Mont-Royal Mayor Luc Ferrandez quits
Plateau-Mont-Royal Mayor Luc Ferrandez quits
Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Montreal politicsProjet MontrealPlateau-Mont-Royalluc ferrandezEnsemble MontrealCommunAutoVrai Changement Pour MontrealLuc RabouinMarc-Antoine DesjardinsJean-Pierre SzarazMonteal byelectionPlateau Mont-Royal byelectionPlateau Mont-Royal mayor
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.