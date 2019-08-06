Luc Rabouin will run for Plateau-Mont-Royal borough mayor on behalf of Projet Montreal

Projet Montreal has chosen the candidate to represent the party during the upcoming by-elections in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.​

Luc Rabouin will be running for the party in the bid to replace Luc Ferrandez, the Plateau’s long-time mayor

An assembly of 120 members of the Projet Montréal du Plateau-Mont-Royal voted on Tuesday night, granting victory to Rabouin.

The mayoral seat became vacant this May, after Ferrandez quit unexpectedly over frustration of not being able to do enough for the environment.

Rabouin describes himself as a community organizer. He has led organizations such as Communauto and Montreal’s Urban Ecology Centre.

“I always believed that the city and its boroughs represent the scale of possibilities for a true transition towards a more just and ecological society,” Rabouin said.

Rabouin added that having his party leading the city of Montreal is a perfect occasion make change happen on a deeper level. “To assure that everyone, with children or without, no matter your revenue or origins, can live, study, work and live well in a green city.”

“I think it’s time to dedicate my energy to this noble and demanding public responsibility, servicing the collectivity.”

Rabouin beat Paule Genest, a communicator and public relations specialist.

The by-election will take place October 6th.

