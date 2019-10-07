Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

OPP investigating human remains found in remote area of South Frontenac

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 9:39 am
OPP did not provide further details on the identity or cause of death.
OPP did not provide further details on the identity or cause of death. Nick Westoll/Global News File

Frontenac OPP say human remains have been discovered in South Frontenac.

OPP were called to South Frontenac on Saturday around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a report about possible human remains.

READ MORE: London police seek public’s help identifying body found in wooded area of Kiwanis Park

OPP would not disclose the location of the remains but said they were found in a remote area.

Because the investigation is in its early stages, OPP say the identity of the deceased and the cause of death have yet to be determined.

Police investigating following discovery of human remains at Fredericton’s landfill
Police investigating following discovery of human remains at Fredericton’s landfill

OPP are assisting the chief coroner in the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
OPPHuman Remainshuman remains foundFrontenac OPPbody found south frontenacdead body oppdead body south frontenachuman remains OPPOPP south frontenac human remainssouth frontenac dead bodySouth Frontenac human remains
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.