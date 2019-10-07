OPP investigating human remains found in remote area of South Frontenac

Send this page to someone via email

Frontenac OPP say human remains have been discovered in South Frontenac.

OPP were called to South Frontenac on Saturday around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a report about possible human remains.

OPP would not disclose the location of the remains but said they were found in a remote area.

Because the investigation is in its early stages, OPP say the identity of the deceased and the cause of death have yet to be determined.

OPP are assisting the chief coroner in the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

