September 23, 2019 12:08 pm
Updated: September 23, 2019 12:29 pm

Toronto police investigating after possible human remains found in garbage bin

Toronto police say they are investigating possible human remains found in a garbage bin in North York Monday morning.

Police said officers were called to Oakburn Crescent and Harrison Garden Boulevard, near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue, around 8:42 a.m.

The homicide unit has been called in, police said.

More to come.

