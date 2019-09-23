Toronto police investigating after possible human remains found in garbage bin
Toronto police say they are investigating possible human remains found in a garbage bin in North York Monday morning.
Police said officers were called to Oakburn Crescent and Harrison Garden Boulevard, near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue, around 8:42 a.m.
The homicide unit has been called in, police said.
UNKNOWN TROUBLE: Harrison Garden Boulevard and Oakburn Crescent, @TPS32Div. Police were called for possible human remains found in a garbage bin, Police on scene investigating. Circumstances unknown. #GO1830650 ^CdK
Lots of detectives and officers from 32 Division here inspecting the dumpster in question. This is behind a highrise condo just north of Highway 401 east of Yonge St pic.twitter.com/cHJJwhXJWe
