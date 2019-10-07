Menu

Canada

Manitoba Public Utilities Board hearing to focus on possibility of online insurance sales

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 7:05 am
Updated October 7, 2019 8:06 am
The Manitoba Public Utilities Board is set to discuss the potential for online insurance sales on Monday.
The Manitoba Public Utilities Board is set to discuss the potential for online insurance sales on Monday. Getty Images

The way in which Manitobans buy vehicle insurance is up for discussion on Monday as the province’s Public Utilities Board (PUB) is set to hold a hearing about online insurance sales.

Currently, residents must visit a Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) broker in person to purchase vehicle insurance, however Monday’s discussion will focus on the possibility of buying insurance online.

Experts say the biggest debate surrounding potential online insurance sales in Manitoba is whether residents would go through MPI directly or an insurance broker’s website.

The hearing will also determine Autopac rates for 2020.

The PUB hearing begins at 9 a.m. on the fourth floor of 440 Portage Ave. in Winnipeg. Residents can also watch online.

CarInsuranceManitoba Public InsuranceMpiCar InsurancePUBPublic Utilities BoardVehicle InsuranceManitoba Public Utilities BoardManitoba car insurance
