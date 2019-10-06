Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after pulling BB gun on CTrain: Calgary police

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 6, 2019 10:01 pm
There was a large police presence in northeast Calgary on Sunday night.
There was a large police presence in northeast Calgary on Sunday night. Anthony Fiorini/Global News

A man was arrested after an incident involving a BB gun in northeast Calgary on Sunday night.

Police said they responded to reports of a man who pointed a BB gun at someone on a CTrain near the Marlborough station at around 7 p.m.

He reportedly fired shots upwards while on the train, according to police.

The man was arrested at Pacific Place Mall at 7:35 p.m., where a large police presence could be seen in the parking lot.

Police said bear spray was also used in the incident.

Officers couldn’t say if charges would be laid.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Calgary PoliceCTrainBB GunNortheast CalgaryCalgary gunbb gun shooting Calgaryman arrested Calgaryman pulls gun Calgaryman pulls gun on CTrainnortheast Calgary gunpolice presence northeast Calgary
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.