Man arrested after pulling BB gun on CTrain: Calgary police

A man was arrested after an incident involving a BB gun in northeast Calgary on Sunday night.

Police said they responded to reports of a man who pointed a BB gun at someone on a CTrain near the Marlborough station at around 7 p.m.

He reportedly fired shots upwards while on the train, according to police.

The man was arrested at Pacific Place Mall at 7:35 p.m., where a large police presence could be seen in the parking lot.

Police said bear spray was also used in the incident.

Officers couldn’t say if charges would be laid.

