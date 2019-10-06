Man arrested after pulling BB gun on CTrain: Calgary police

A man was arrested after an incident involving a BB gun in northeast Calgary on Sunday night.
Police said they responded to reports of a man who pointed a BB gun at someone on a CTrain near the Marlborough station at around 7 p.m.
He reportedly fired shots upwards while on the train, according to police.
The man was arrested at Pacific Place Mall at 7:35 p.m., where a large police presence could be seen in the parking lot.
Police said bear spray was also used in the incident.
Officers couldn’t say if charges would be laid.
