Kelowna’s City Park turned pink for 25th annual CIBC Run for the Cure

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 6, 2019 10:30 pm
Run for the Cure raises funds for breast cancer in Kelowna
WATCH: Almost 1,000 people flooded Kelowna's City Park at the Run for the Cure, with a theme of 'living beyond cancer.'

One in eight women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and Kelowna joined in the nationwide Run for a Cure, washing a wave of pink over the City Park’s boardwalk Sunday.

“It’s not just a walk, it’s about remembering people who we have lost and people who have made it through.

Tweet This

“It’s about coming together as a community,” said Kirsten Brown, CIBC Run for the Cure Kelowna.

The 25th anniversary of the Run for a Cure is focusing on living beyond breast cancer, and the racers were there to celebrate life after cancer.

“I am running for my friend Jenny, she was diagnosed at 33 really young. So I watched her go through chemo and radiation and she beat it,” runner M.J. Slauko said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Kelowna takes part in 39th Terry Fox Run in pouring rain

“It’s very emotional and I think that events like this, they are actually helping to raise funds are making a massive difference. To be here is incredibly important,” participant Kerry MacNaull said.

Even through the smiles, emotions ran high for those who have defeated breast cancer.

“I am very happy and I thank God every day because I was Stage 4.  I was bad,” said Mavis Horsnell, who has been cancer-free for 15 years.

“It’s wonderful to see everyone come out and help and be there for breast cancer and every year is so different from when I had mine. They are learning more and more each year.”

The Kelowna Breast Cancer Paddling Team made up of women who are battling breast cancer and that have beat it were out looking for new recruits in need of support.

“I think it is a really important event for our team to come to because all of these people that showed up today are supporting us and I just find it amazing,” said Lynne Heidt, president of the team.

The 25th annual CIBC Run for the Cure raised $127,000 for breast cancer research and prevention.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
KelownaCity ParkRun for the CureCIBC Run For The CureBreast Cancer fundraiserCancer Prevention FundraiserGlobal Okanagan CommunityRun And Walk For CancerRun For The CauseRun For The Cure Kelowna
