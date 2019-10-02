BRA Day coming to the Okanagan for survivors of breast cancer

The Okanagan’s first BRA Day will be held on Thursday.

The event is trying to raise breast reconstruction awareness.

“There’s a lot of attention around breast cancer treatment, but there’s not as much attention around what happens to women after they’ve survived breast cancer,” said event spokesperson and Esteem Lingerie owner Angela O’Brien.

“Bra day is an event that’s meant to work with women: ‘Yes, you’ve survived, it’s wonderful. Now let’s talk about potential reconstruction,'” she said.

“Let’s talk about prosthetics and bras, all the things they didn’t teach us, but we’re magically supposed to know along the way.”

The free educational event is for anybody who has undergone, or is going through, breast cancer treatment, as well as anybody supporting friends or family members, O’Brien said.

Women will share their personal stories, and two plastic surgeons experienced in breast reconstruction will also be there, she added.

“They’re talking about the straight goods — the ups, the downs, the good, the bad,” O’Brien said.

BRA day will be held in Kelowna at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Thursday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, one in eight Canadian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.