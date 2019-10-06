Trudeau says offensive posts made by N.S. candidate ‘unacceptable,’ but will allow him to run

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says he will continue to allow a Nova Scotia candidate to run despite offensive online comments he made in the past.

During a campaign stop Sunday, Trudeau said the​ social media posts were “unacceptable,” but that he was pleased that Jaime Battiste, the candidate for Sydney-Victoria, has apologized “unreservedly.”

As a follow up I asked if Trudeau’s own blackface controversy limits his ability to take action against other candidates. He does not answer but repeats that Battiste has taken responsibility for his actions. — Abigail Bimman (@AbigailBimman) October 6, 2019

Asked whether his blackface controversy limits the actions he can take against other Liberal candidates, Trudeau did not respond, but instead repeated that Battiste took responsibility for his actions.

READ MORE: Conservatives drop B.C. candidate who said ‘homosexuals recruit’ kids after outcry

Global News has not seen the social media posts in question. Battiste’s personal social media accounts have now either been scrubbed or locked into private. The Toronto Sun, however, published several screenshots of Battiste’s posts in a story on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Cleaning, folding, cooking. Feeling like an epic fail that I haven’t found a woman who can stand me long enough to do this for me,” read a screenshot of a July 11, 2013, tweet.

“Why do I assume every skinny aboriginal girl is on crystal meth or pills?” read another screenshot of a tweet, this time dated Feb. 2, 2012.​

0:33 Video shows B.C. Conservative candidate Heather Leung making controversial statements Video shows B.C. Conservative candidate Heather Leung making controversial statements

Battiste offered an apology in a statement from the Liberal Party.

“At times in my life, I have made crude jokes that I thought were funny at the time, but I realize now that these words were offensive. These were things I said during difficult times in my life, and they are not a reflection of my beliefs or who I am today. I apologize unreservedly.​”

The federal Conservatives have attacked the Liberals for letting Battiste continue to run for the party.

READ MORE: First days of election campaigns marked by candidate damage control

“These comments are disgusting and inexcusable,” the party said in a news release.​ “An individual who makes this many disparaging comments is not worthy of sitting in the House of Commons.”

The party dropped B.C. candidate Heather Leung on Friday over comments she made regarding the LGBTQ2 community, stating in a 2011 video that they “recruit” kids, as well as voicing her support for conversion therapy.

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP and Green Party have not yet issued an official statement or comment on Battiste.

1:43 Liberal candidate in Burnaby South byelection pulls out over controversial comments made on WeChat Liberal candidate in Burnaby South byelection pulls out over controversial comments made on WeChat

Battiste, a resident of the Eskasoni First Nation, is currently the Treaty Education Lead for Nova Scotia. He is also described in his Liberal profile as a “published writer on Mi’kmaw laws, history, and knowledge.”

In 2005, he was named as one of the national Aboriginal role models in Canada by the National Aboriginal Healing Organization, and was the chair of the Assembly of First Nations Youth Council in 2006.