Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

Federal party leaders head to Ottawa ahead of Monday’s debate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2019 7:04 am
Federal Election 2019: Political divide exists between men, women of different ages: Ipsos
WATCH: Political divide exists between men, women of different ages, Ipsos poll says

Most of the federal party leaders are hitting the books today, cramming for Monday’s critical English-language leaders debate like high schoolers before an all-important final exam.

Judging by the Liberal party’s campaign itinerary, though, Justin Trudeau thinks he’s going to ace it.

Instead of debate prep, Trudeau will spend part of the day in a rural community just outside Belleville, Ont., planting trees in a riding that the Liberals barely managed to wrestle away from the Conservatives in 2015.

READ MORE: NDP’s Jagmeet Singh vows to act on clean drinking water issues as Greens set sights on Indian Act

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, the only other leader with public events on his agenda, will be in Ottawa to pick up debating tips from Ed Broadbent, the party’s long-standing elder statesman. Later today, he’ll appear on CBC Radio’s live call-in show, “Cross Country Checkup.”

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Green Leader Elizabeth May are both either in or en route to the national capital to prepare for Monday night’s televised debate, arguably the most important event of the campaign so far.

Story continues below advertisement

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier are also taking part, marking the first time all six leaders have squared off in person on the same debate stage.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Justin TrudeauFederal ElectionFederal election 2019Andrew Scheercanada electionDecision CanadaJagmeet Singhcanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaElizabeth MayMaxime Bernier
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.