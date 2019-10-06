This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Oct. 6, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Focus Montreal returns with the third of four Quebec electoral district candidate debates.

This week, Global Montreal invited candidates to debate healthcare, including the issue of Canada’s aging population and the amount of Canadians that take on caregiving responsibilities, the opioid crisis and the four parties’ healthcare policy plan.

The candidates present at the debate were Liberal Marc Miller from the Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Île-des-Sœurs riding, Conservative Michael Forian, also from the Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Sœurs riding, NDP’s Joseph Hakizimana from Rivière-des-Mille-Îles and the Green Party’s Robert Green who is running in NDG-Westmount.

Global Montreal reached out to the Bloc Québécois, but the party did not send a candidate to take part in the debate.

How is your party preparing to support Canadians who take on caregiving roles?

Statistics Canada projects that seniors will make up a quarter of the Canadian population by 2036.

A report from 2015 estimated that every year, Canada loses over 500,000 full-time employees from the workforce due to caregiving needs.

According to Statistics Canada, nearly half of Canadians have or will provide care for a family member or friend with health, disability or aging needs. As our population ages and as seniors continue to live longer, these numbers are projected to increase.

IPSOS polling indicates that the issue of the aging population’s costly effect on the healthcare system is a top concern among Canadians.

Global’s Elysia Bryan Baynes asked the candidates what their party’s plan is to tackle the issue of the aging population and how each party might support Canadians who take on caregiving roles. Watch below.

What is your party’s solution to Canada’s rising rate of opioid related deaths?

Health Canada has declared the issue of opioid overdoses a national crisis, saying the growing number of overdoses and deaths caused by opioids, including fentanyl, is a public health emergency.

Opioid related deaths have steadily risen in Canada every year since 2016. According to Health Canada, there were 4,588 deaths by opioid overdoses in 2018, which means there was one opioid related death every two hours.

Bryan Baynes asked the candidates what their party’s plan is to aid the country’s growing opioid issue. Watch below.

An IPSOS poll shows that healthcare is the top priority for voters this election.

From the issue of dealing with an aging population and the amount of people acting as caregivers, the opioid crisis, coverage of prescription drugs, the lack of healthcare providers, an increasing need for mental health services and more — there are many systemic healthcare related issues at stake this election.

Bryan Baynes asked the candidates what is unique to their party’s healthcare policy plan that would benefit Canadians. Watch below.

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping the community by bringing their stories into focus.

The show airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

