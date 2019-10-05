Halifax’s Bissett Trail officially opens to the public

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax’s Bissett Trail is officially open to the public.

Saturday saw municipal officials — including Mayor Mike Savage and Coun. Lorelei Nicoll — attended the grand opening of the trail, which will serve as an essential link in the municipality’s Active Transportation Network and Integrated Mobility Plan.

The vision of the Bissett Trail, which connects Colby Drive and Cole Harbour Road to Bissett Road, dates back to 2008, according to a press release from the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

The goal was to “create a multi-use, non-motorized active transportation trail” that would help connect Cole Harbour to other regions in the HRM.

“This trail offers another way for residents and visitors to incorporate walking, running and cycling into a healthy, active lifestyle,” Savage said in a press release.

“This is an investment in building connected communities where everyone has an opportunity to spend time enjoying nature.” Tweet This