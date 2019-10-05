Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Halifax’s Bissett Trail officially opens to the public

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 5, 2019 10:51 am
The Bissett Trail in Cole Harbour, N.S., officially opened on Oct. 5, 2019. .
The Bissett Trail in Cole Harbour, N.S., officially opened on Oct. 5, 2019. . Alicia Draus/Global News

Halifax’s Bissett Trail is officially open to the public.

Saturday saw municipal officials — including Mayor Mike Savage and Coun. Lorelei Nicoll — attended the grand opening of the trail, which will serve as an essential link in the municipality’s Active Transportation Network and Integrated Mobility Plan.

The vision of the Bissett Trail, which connects Colby Drive and Cole Harbour Road to Bissett Road, dates back to 2008, according to a press release from the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

READ MORE: Climate change protest to close Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge during Monday morning rush hour

The goal was to “create a multi-use, non-motorized active transportation trail” that would help connect Cole Harbour to other regions in the HRM.

“This trail offers another way for residents and visitors to incorporate walking, running and cycling into a healthy, active lifestyle,” Savage said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is an investment in building connected communities where everyone has an opportunity to spend time enjoying nature.”

Tweet This
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Halifax Regional CouncilMike SavageIntegrated Mobility PlanLorelei NicollHalifax TrailsActive Transportation NetworkBissett Trail
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.