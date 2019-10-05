Menu

Sports

Hamilton Tiger-Cats crush Edmonton Eskimos on Rob Hitchcock night

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 5, 2019 8:19 am
Rob Hitchcock holds the Grey Cup during a pre-game ceremony prior to CFL football game action between the Hamilton Tiger Cats and the Edmonton Eskimos in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Members of the Hamilton Tiger Cats Grey Cup winning team from 1999 were introduced and hoisted the cup once again at centre field during Rob Hitchcock's Wall of Honour game.
Rob Hitchcock holds the Grey Cup during a pre-game ceremony prior to CFL football game action between the Hamilton Tiger Cats and the Edmonton Eskimos in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Members of the Hamilton Tiger Cats Grey Cup winning team from 1999 were introduced and hoisted the cup once again at centre field during Rob Hitchcock's Wall of Honour game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

For only the third time in franchise history, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have won 12 games in a CFL season.

The Ticats (12-3) reached the milestone thanks to a dominating 42-12 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Friday night to improve to 7-0 at Tim Hortons Field.

Dane Evans threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns to Brandon Banks and Jaelon Acklin while defensive back Richard Leonard had two interceptions, returning one for a TD with just under six minutes to play in the game.

The Cats are now 8-2 against the West Division this season.

Hamilton will clinch first place in the East Division and a bye into the Eastern Final by winning one of their last three games on the schedule or with one more loss by second-place Montreal.

An announced crowd of 23,411 fans cheered as former Hamilton safety Rob Hitchcock’s name and No. 42 were added to the Tiger-Cats Wall of Honour at halftime.

The club also honoured the 20th anniversary of the 1999 Grey Cup champions by welcoming back many of the players on that club, Hamilton’s last title-winning team.

The Cats not only swept the season series against Edmonton (7-8), they also handed the Eskimos their fourth straight loss.

Edmonton would have clinched a playoff spot with a victory.

Hamilton also won a dozen games in 1989 and 1998 and in each of those seasons, the club went on to lose in the Grey Cup final.

The Ticats next play Oct. 19 when they host Ottawa.

