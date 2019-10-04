Ministry of Labour investigating workplace fatality in Mount Hope

Send this page to someone via email

The Ministry of Labour is investigating a fatal workplace accident in Mount Hope.

Hamilton paramedic superintendent David Thompson says paramedics were called to Countrywide Recycling, a scrap metal and waste disposal business on Nebo Road, just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of an industrial accident.

Male in his 20's struck by equipment at Countrywide Recycling Inc on Nebo Road in Hamilton. Victim pronounced dead on scene. @ONlabour notified. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/LDJdazoHNK — DR (@Media371) October 4, 2019

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead on scene.

No information about the nature of the accident has been released while the ministry investigates.

