News

Ministry of Labour investigating workplace fatality in Mount Hope

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted October 4, 2019 5:49 pm
Updated October 4, 2019 5:50 pm
The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace fatality in Mount Hope.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace fatality in Mount Hope. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

The Ministry of Labour is investigating a fatal workplace accident in Mount Hope.

Hamilton paramedic superintendent David Thompson says paramedics were called to Countrywide Recycling, a scrap metal and waste disposal business on Nebo Road, just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of an industrial accident.

Ontario labour ministry inspectors to conduct safety blitz to prevent common injuries

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead on scene.

No information about the nature of the accident has been released while the ministry investigates.

TAGS
HamiltonWorkplace accidentMinistry of LabourWorkplace FatalityHamilton ParamedicsHamilton EMSFatal Workplace Accidentmount hopeMinistry of Labour investigationnebo roadcountrywide recycling
