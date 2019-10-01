Canada
October 1, 2019 12:19 pm

Ontario labour ministry inspectors to conduct safety blitz to prevent common injuries

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo.

File / Global News
A A

TORONTO – Inspectors from the provincial Labour Ministry will hold a workplace safety blitz in an effort to prevent the most common worker injuries.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the three-month project will see inspectors focus on musculoskeletal injury and respiratory illness prevention.

READ MORE: Worker in hospital after equipment injury at Toronto Pearson International Airport

In 2017, musculoskeletal injuries accounted for approximately one-third of lost-time injury claims accepted by the province’s Workplace Safety and Insurance Board.

The inspections will also look at ways to prevent breathing hazards including gases, dusts, vapours and fumes that can lead to illnesses.

McNaughton says staff have been reaching out to employers about the inspections for a number of weeks.

He says the blitz is part of a broader government strategy to improve workplace health and safety.

WATCH: Family of Mississauga man killed in industrial accident speaks out (June 28, 2019)

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Labour Ministry
Monte McNaughton
musculoskeletal injuries
musculoskeletal injury
Ontario government
Ontario Ministry of Labour
Workplace Safety
Workplace Safety and Insurance Board
workplace safety ontario
WSIB

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.