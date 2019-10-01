Ontario labour ministry inspectors to conduct safety blitz to prevent common injuries

TORONTO – Inspectors from the provincial Labour Ministry will hold a workplace safety blitz in an effort to prevent the most common worker injuries.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the three-month project will see inspectors focus on musculoskeletal injury and respiratory illness prevention.

In 2017, musculoskeletal injuries accounted for approximately one-third of lost-time injury claims accepted by the province’s Workplace Safety and Insurance Board.

The inspections will also look at ways to prevent breathing hazards including gases, dusts, vapours and fumes that can lead to illnesses.

McNaughton says staff have been reaching out to employers about the inspections for a number of weeks.

This morning I announced the start of a workplace safety blitz targeting musculoskeletal injuries. In 2017, these injuries resulted in 462,000 lost days of work and cost $72 million in WSIB claims. Safety is my top priority. #WorkSafeON pic.twitter.com/B228XqjT40 — Monte McNaughton (@MonteMcNaughton) October 1, 2019

He says the blitz is part of a broader government strategy to improve workplace health and safety.

