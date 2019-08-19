Canada
August 19, 2019 12:24 pm

Worker in hospital after equipment injury at Toronto Pearson International Airport

By Staff The Canadian Press

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police say a worker was sent to hospital after he was hurt by a piece of equipment at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened on Monday at about 10:40 a.m.

They say the man’s injuries are serious, but he is expected to survive.

Officers did not say what piece of equipment the man was hurt by, or what his job was at the airport.

They say the Ministry of Labour will investigate.

