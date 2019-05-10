Plane and fuel truck collide at Toronto Pearson airport
A A
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – No one was seriously hurt when a fuel truck collided with an Air Canada plane on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson airport this morning.
A spokeswoman for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, which operates Pearson, says it happened at 1:36 a.m. while the aircraft was taxiing.
Beverly MacDonald wrote in an email that the plane collided with a Menzies fuel truck.
READ MORE: Toronto Pearson Airport runway setup poses serious crash risk: TSB
The aircraft was evacuated and three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
MacDonald says the incident had no impact on airport operations.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.