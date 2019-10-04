UPDATE: Police end standoff with knife-wielding man along Kelowna’s waterfront

Send this page to someone via email

UPDATE: The standoff is over.

A number of officers swarmed the man after he placed what looked like a knife or object on the dock, with police then firing a non-lethal round at him.

That was followed by a dog charging at him, then the swarm of officers.

“The man is now in custody,” said RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster. “He’ll receive medical treatment and we’ll advance the investigation from that point.”

Foster couldn’t offer any reasons as to why the man started the standoff, stating police will speak with the man at length and “determine what his purpose being here was.”

Police could not confirm the man’s identity at the time of the takedown.

Foster added that officers did a wonderful job of de-escalating the situation and taking the man into custody safely.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A standoff is occurring along Kelowna’s waterfront, an incident involving a man with a knife that police are calling an unfolding situation.

Kelowna RCMP say they are “working diligently” to resolve the standoff, which started just after 1:10 p.m., along the 200 block of Bernard Avenue.

Police say a man was allegedly waving a hunting knife, and when officers arrived on scene, he isolated himself on a dock along Kelowna’s waterfront marina.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

“Our No. 1 priority is the safety of everyone involved including the public, the police officers and the man,” said RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster, noting the RCMP’s emergency response team, a crisis negotiation team and members of the Kelowna Fire Department are assisting local police.

“We are asking for citizens to avoid the area surrounding the marina until we can peacefully resolve the issue.” Tweet This

More as this continues.

