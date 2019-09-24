1 arrested following high-risk takedown on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope: OPP
One person is in custody following a high-risk takedown on Highway 401 east of Port Hope on Monday morning, according to police.
Around 11 a.m., Northumberland OPP say officers were notified by a neighbouring communications centre that a woman was in distress in a vehicle and that a firearm may be involved.
According to police, officers found the suspect vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 and initiated a takedown at gunpoint of three occupants in the vehicle.
A man and woman were released, police said, but another woman was charged with assaulting a peace officer.
She was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg with a medical condition, police said.
OPP said no firearm was found in the vehicle.
