Blue Bombers’ Wolitarsky, Gaitor to miss game versus Saskatchewan Roughriders

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are making three lineup changes for their critical contest against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

Both receiver Drew Wolitarsky and linebacker Anthony Gaitor will miss the game with injuries. Both players were placed on the one-game injured list.

But it’s not all doom and gloom for a club that’s lost their last two games. Brandon Alexander returns to the lineup after an eight-game absence with an injury.

Alexander is listed as the Bombers’ starting safety, a position he hasn’t played since college. The move relegates usual starting safety Jeff Hecht to a backup role.

READ MORE: Ed Tait’s Five Things to know for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Regina Saturday

The loss of Gaitor will have a ripple effect throughout the defence. Marcus Rios will slide over to Gaitor’s vacant spot at the strong outside linebacker position. Nick Taylor has been moved to the active roster and will start at Rios’ old spot at halfback.

Story continues below advertisement

Daniel Petermann will start at receiver for Wolitarsky. Receiver Malcolm Williams gets off the practice roster to backup Petermann.

The only other change to the Bombers’ 46-man roster has defensive back Mike Jones moving from the active roster to the practice roster.

Offensive lineman Geoff Gray and defensive end Craig Roh will both miss a second consecutive game.

The Bombers could also be without their defensive coordinator Richie Hall, who was absent from practice this week to deal with a personal matter.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers QB Matt Nichols remains optimistic despite season-ending injury

Kickoff in Regina is scheduled for 6:00 pm CT on Saturday.

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play