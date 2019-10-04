Ed Tait’s Five Things to know for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Regina Saturday

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be in “rebound mode” on Saturday Night at Mosaic Stadium, after a 1-3 September that brought them “back to the pack” and then some in the CFL West. The Blue Bombers are still very much in control of finishing first, because of their remaining schedule — but in October they will definitely need to reverse the trend of the previous five weeks,

680 CJOB’s pregame show from Regina with Bob Irving, Doug Brown, and Ed Tait begins at 4 p.m. But for the here and now, feast your eyes on the weekly smorgasbord of information provided by the Director of Digital Content for bluebombers.com

5 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



1. The Bombers and Roughriders meet for the third time in five weeks in a critical West Division showdown.

The two teams have split their previous matchups, with Saskatchewan winning the Labour Day Classic 19-17 and the Bombers answering a week later with a 35-10 decision in the Banjo Bowl. So, Saturday’s matchup will not only determine the season series, but could be a critical factor in a possible tiebreaker to set up the playoff seedings. Winnipeg, Saskatchewan and Calgary are all tied with nine wins atop the West Division, although both the Riders and Stampeders have played one less game than the Bombers.

2. Winnipeg’s secondary should have Brandon Alexander back this week, either at defensive halfback or at safety. The veteran leader will be an important addition for an air defence which has surrendered 847 yards and seven touchdowns in the last two games — losses to Montreal and Hamilton.

3. Andrew Harris continues to lead the CFL in rushing with 1,021 yards — 71 yards more than Edmonton’s C.J. Gable. Harris is attempting to become the first Bombers running back to capture the rushing title in three consecutive seasons.

4. Some juicy numbers to digest:

The Riders are 8-1 in their last nine games — the lone loss the Banjo Bowl smackdown by the Bombers.

Winnipeg is 6-1 in the West Division — their lone setback the Labour Day Classic defeat.

Neither the Bombers or the Riders have a receiver in the CFL’s Top 10 for receptions or receiving yardage. Andrew Harris leads the Bombers with 57 catches, while Kenny Lawler leads in yardage with 499.

5. Last week’s news that Matt Nichols had season-ending shoulder surgery means this will be Chris Streveler’s offence to run to the end of the year. The Bombers are 2-3 with Streveler at the controls, but those three losses include the 19-17 loss on Labour Day in which the club held a late lead and the 38-37 loss to Montreal in which the team blew a 20-point fourth-quarter lead.

—

Next: The Bombers are home next weekend, with Montreal here for a matinee matchup on Oct. 12 at 3 p.m.

That game is also the second annual Family Day, with youth tickets available for $15. As well, an 80-foot American Ninja Warrior Junior obstacle course in the pre-game tailgate area, along with Marvel Comics and Paw Patrol characters and Family Channel stars Victoria Baldesarra and Deepa Prashad.

The first 5,000 kids under 12 through the gates will also receive a free Adam Bighill lunch bag.

Fans seeking tickets should call 204-784-7448 or visit bluebombers.com/tickets.

9:20 RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Media Briefing – Oct. 2 RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Media Briefing – Oct. 2

