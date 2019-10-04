Menu

Entertainment

Remai Modern’s largest collection opens in Saskatoon

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 6:38 pm
Remai Modern’s largest collection opens
WATCH: Art takes many shapes and forms, connecting with people in a wide variety of ways.

The latest exhibition at Remai Modern in Saskatoon features recognizable pieces from artists like Andy Warhol.

The Sonnabend Collection was originally developed by Ileana and Michael Sonnabend and their adopted son Antonio Homem.

Homem is in Saskatoon for the exhibition opening, where he is sharing his experiences of putting the collection together.

“In a way it has to do with something I spent my life doing, which was basically the making of this collection,” Homem said.

It’s the first showing of the Sonnabend Collection in Canada and is also the largest showing ever in North America. There are over 100 pieces created by 67 artists and it’s one of the most significant private holdings of modern and contemporary art in the world.

Remai Modern has been working on the exhibition for nearly three years.  Rose Bouthillier, Remai Modern’s curator of exhibitions, is excited to finally share the collection with the public.

“Exhibitions like this are very complex. Artwork has come to us from across the ocean,” Bouthillier said.

There will be a preview of the exhibition for Remai Modern members Friday at 7 p.m. It opens to the public on Saturday and runs until March 22, 2020.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
ArtRemai ModernAndy WarholRemai Modern SaskatoonArt ExhibitionRemai Modern Art Gallery of SaskatchewanAntonio HomemRemai Modern Museum SaskatoonSonnabend Collection
