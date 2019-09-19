Over 200 artists’ work on display in Regina for Saskatchewan fine art fair

Art Now will feature work by 200 artists from 12 galleries — most from Saskatchewan.

It’s a curated collection of artwork by prominent and emerging artists from across the province, and it will all be set up at Regina’s Soundstage for its fourth year running.

“It’s all put on by Saskatchewan galleries and a couple of guests this year — one gallery from Calgary and one from Winnipeg,” said Gina Fafard, chair of Art Now’s planning committee.

The show rotates between Saskatoon and Regina and this will be its second year in the Queen City.

“We have more galleries than we’ve ever had before, and our audience has been increasing every year,” said Fafard, adding that this year there will be “panel discussions and artist talks throughout the weekend.”

Fafard said with so many galleries and artists on board, variety and uniqueness are front and centre for the exhibition.

“There’s quite a variety,” Fafard said. “With 12 different galleries, its 12 different views, so everyone’s got something else to bring.”

Art Now is family-friendly, and Fafard said there will be a colouring station and scavenger hunt for children.”

The art fair begins Thursday, Sept. 19 with a ticketed event and continues until Sept. 22. It’s free to the public Friday through Sunday.

