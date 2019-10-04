Warrant issued for Winnipeg man following armed home invasion in Molson, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are on the lookout for a Winnipeg man following a violent home invasion that saw two men tied up and gagged at gunpoint in a small eastern Manitoba community Wednesday.

Manitoba RCMP started investigating after an abandoned stolen vehicle was found in the RM of Reynolds around 7:10 a.m.

The find led officers to a home in nearby Molson, Man., 62 km northeast of Winnipeg, where two men said they’d been assaulted and robbed by a group of people earlier in the morning.

The victims told police three to four suspects broke into the home, assaulted them, and forced them into a room at gunpoint where they were bound, blindfolded, and gagged.

The suspects then robbed the victims before fleeing in the stolen vehicle located by officers.

RCMP tell Global News there are indications that the suspects and victims are known to each other.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Allan Rykle Schnittker, 30, of Winnipeg.

Schnittker is 5’10”,161 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to frequent the Winnipeg, Beausejour, and Lac du Bonnet areas.

Schnittker is facing 27 charges including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, robbery with a firearm, and assault causing bodily harm.

Police warn Schnittker is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about Schnittker’s whereabouts or about the incident is asked to immediately call Whitemouth RCMP at 204-348-7177 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

