Have you seen these men? Winnipeg’s latest most wanted list

Have you seen these men?

Winnipeg Police and Crime Stoppers have released their list of the city’s most wanted as of the end of September.

If you have any information about any of these people, call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Craig Bushie was released Aug. 31 of last year after serving a three-year sentence for robbery with violence and break and enter. He breached his conditions and had his release cancelled on Oct. 3, 2018.

Dominic Bruno was released from federal custody March 6, after convictions for robbery, discharging a firearm with intent, and other charges. He breached one of his release conditions and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Kevin Sainnawap made it barely over a month after being released from federal custody under a long-term supervision order before breaching conditions on Aug. 29.

Lester Shepherd breached his conditions only a week after being released from custody on Aug. 6. He had been serving a three-year sentence for charges including assault causing bodily harm.

Shane Chubb began day parole July 31 after an armed robbery conviction and a 29-month jail sentence. He breached his conditions Aug. 23 and is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant.

Tevien Ducharme is wanted for his involvement in a Sept. 15 double stabbing at Portage Avenue drinking party. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The whereabouts of Virgil Thomas are currently unknown. He was sentenced to 34 months after being convicted of possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and pointing a firearm. He began statutory release in October 2018 and breached his conditions a month later. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued.

Walter Chubb had his release cancelled in August after breaching his release conditions. Prior to his release, he was charged and convicted of aggravated assault and sentenced to four years and seven months in prison.

